2023: North must give power to South, says ex-Borno gov, Shettima







There is hope for better future under Buhari, says Gambari

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–FORMER governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, Friday, said after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure as president of Nigeria, the South should be supported to produce his successor.

This came as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, tasked Nigerians on unity, saying there was hope for a better future under the president.

Shettima, who said he believed in equity, fairness, and justice, insisted that it was the turn of the South to produce the next president of the country.

He spoke at a public presentation of a book, titled: “Standing For The Truth With Courage,” written by Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama, the chairman, TETfund Research and Development Standing Committee.

Shettima, who represents Borno Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said: “I…





