Attack on Muslims in Osogbo: MURIC Demands Justice







Prof. ishaq Akintola

One Alhaji Moshood Salahudeen was reportedly killed while 14 other Muslims sustained gunshot and cutlass-inflicted injuries last Sunday when masquerade (egungun) worshippers of the traditional religion attacked members of the Qamar ul-Islam Society who were holding a programme in front of their mosque at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State.

Meanwhile, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has condemned the killing. The group described the killing as dastardly and called on the Commissioner of Police, Osun Police Command to fish out the killer and his accomplices.

MURIC made the demand in a statement to newsmen by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

READ ALSO: MURIC asks Buhari to reject calls for Pantami’s resignation

The statement reads:

“Egungun worshippers killed an elderly Muslim and wounded 14 others in Oshogbo on Sunday, 26th June, 2021. The Muslims were holding a programme in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper