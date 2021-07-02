Buhari’s reward to 1994 Super Eagles







Last week, President Mohammadu Buhari approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to each member of the 1994 national football team, the Super Eagles, and their officials, dead or alive.

The President’s gesture was in fulfillment of a 27-year-old promise the federal military government under the late General Sani Abacha made to members of the squad after winning that year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Tunisia.

Though long overdue, we commend the President for his magnanimity towards hard working Nigerians. For this set of Eagles, the first to win the AFCON trophy away from home soil, it had been 27 long years of pain, anguish and disappointment due to apathy, lack of commitment and the political will by successive Nigerian governments towards their cause.

Some members of the squad died while waiting for the government’s fulfillment of that promise. President Buhari has, by this action, scored a positive index in his government’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper