Delta South is made of four indigenous tribes — Urhobo APC





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AGAINST recent media report, members of the All Progressives Congress, APC of Urhobo extraction, Friday, said Delta South Senatorial District is made up of four indigenous tribes of Ijaw, Urhobos, Isokos and Itsekiris.

Mr. Benjamin Eboh and Gabriel Okandeji in a statement on behalf of Urhobo APC members who are indigenes of Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms comprising six INEC Electoral Wards in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta South Senatorial District, insisted that the urhobos have two Kingdoms of Agbarha Warri and Okere Urhobo in Warri South Local Government Area.

The Urhobos who were reacting to media reports which tend to portray that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of only the Ijaws, Itsekiris and Isokos, said it was insulting for anybody in the APC or elsewhere to state otherwise.

The people in the statement, said: “Our attention has been drawn to very inaccurate and provocative statements from certain…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper