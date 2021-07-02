DSS declare Sunday Igboho wanted, reveals details of midnight raid







The Department of State Services, has declared Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho wanted, advising the separatist activist to turn himself in.

The DSS had in the early hours of Thursday raided Igboho’s Soka residence in Oyo State where a bloody gun battle ensued during the raid leading to the death of two guards and injuries on both sides. With 12 individuals whisked away from the house to Abuja by the DSS.

The DSS raided the compound based on intelligence reports it received on stockpiling of arms.

The details were contained in a press statement released on Thursday night. The statement reads:

In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State. This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper