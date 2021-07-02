ENVIRONMENT: FG blames disasters on limited knowledge







By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has blamed environmental disasters on limited knowledge and a low level of preparedness for their prevention and management.

Onu stated this at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, during a two-day workshop on Integrated Capacity Building and Development of Local Content in the Applications of Space-based Technology for Tackling environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.

Represented by Dr. N. E. Gajere, the Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Centre for Remote Sensing, NCRS, Jos, Onu said: “Our responses in tackling the prevailing environmental challenges must be critical to limit casualties, alleviate suffering and hardship, restore essential life support and community systems, mitigate further damages and provide the basis for subsequent recovery.

“Our limited knowledge and low-level of preparedness to prevent or reduce and manage our environmental problems leaves…





