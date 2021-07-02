FG’s equity in Dangote, other refineries will guarantee security ― Sylva





The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says the Federal Government decision to acquire 20 per cent equity stake in all private refineries is to guarantee energy security and stability in the country.

Sylva disclosed this when he received an award from a group called “Corruption Reporter,” on Thursday in Abuja.

The award was conferred on him in recognition of his achievements through his fight against corruption and the pursuit of transparency and accountability in the petroleum industry.

Recall that the Federal Government recently announced plans to acquire a minimum of 20 per cent equity stake in Dangote Refinery and other private refineries to be established in the country.

“Acquiring stakes in Dangote Refinery and other private refineries was a strategic decision by the government to get involved in the running of these important assets and not allow them completely in the hands of private individuals.

“Particularly in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper