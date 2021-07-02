FIDA makes case for widows







By Elizabeth Osayande

Mrs Phil Nneji, Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Lagos State chapter, has appealed to governments and policymakers to provide laws and policies that will eradicate harmful practices against widows in the country.

Nneji made the appeal at a seminar and empowerment ceremony to celebrate 2021 International Widow’s Day.

The event was organised in Lagos on Wednesday by Tender Hearts Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

The 2021 International Widow’s Day had the theme: “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”.

According to her, governments should know that widows need help.

“They have special needs because they go through a lot from their husbands’ family members and cultural practices in the society.

“We have been getting reports about some people still practising harmful traditional acts against widows such as shaving their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper