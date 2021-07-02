Kaduna govt promises realistic budget for 2022







Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday promised a realistic budget for year 2022 in line with the 2022–2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Budget estimate.

The Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission (PBC), Mr Thomas Gyang, gave the assurance in Kaduna during a meeting with relevant stakeholders to make inputs into the MTEF document.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kaduna State had on Wednesday, advised the state government against unrealistic budgeting for 2022.

The CSOs observed that the state’s budgets had always been higher than the MTEF recommendation since 2016, making the budgets unrealistic, except in 2019 when it was closer to the MTEF recommendations.

Gyang, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, explained that the MTEF recommended a budget size of N197.6 billion for 2022.

He said that the projected capital…





