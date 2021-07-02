Kebbi University dispels attack rumour







By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The management of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) has debunked rumours making rounds that, it has received a security threat message from unknown persons.

Reacting to the rumour, the Registrar of the university Abubakar Aliyu said the school is well secured and there has never been any attack or security threat on the university, he called on the students who fled the university campus to return and urged those on campus to remain.

In the statement, marked ,FUBK/R/104/Vol. 1 and dated 30th June,2021,the university explained that the presence of the security agencies on campuses has nothing to do with the attack rumour but measure to security public places such as the university.

