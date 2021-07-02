Labour tackles Niger CSC over alleged sack of 754civil servants







By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Minna: The Niger State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Thursday, dismissed reports credited to the Chairman of Niger State Civil Service Commission, CSC, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, claiming that no fewer than 754 civil servants have been sacked by the state government.

NLC contended that the misgiving in civil service and the public space Alhaji Galadima’s statement had generated, necessitated congress’s clarification.

Galadima’s statement classified the 754 sacked civil servants as 380 forcefully retired for age falsification or alteration of date of the first appointment, 328 dismissed for possession and presentation of fake academic certificates, and 46 summarily dismissed for violation of extant civil service rules.

However, Niger State NLC in a statement by its Chairman, Yakubu Garba, insisted that “for emphasis, CSC is statutorily…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper