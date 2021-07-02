Nigeria’s dream of renewable energy revolution (1)







PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on September 24, 2019 in New York during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, expressed Nigeria’s hope to have at least 30 per cent of its total electricity supply from renewable sources by 2030. Also, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, re-echoed the hope recently at the inauguration of a 1.12MW Solar Hybrid Project at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

The hope, inappropriately called a plan, is aimed at providing solution to Nigeria’s epileptic power supply, and at the same time reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

Government has, however, not followed up this commendable idea with any concrete roadmap that would lead to the realisation of such a dream.

Fortunately, there are quite a number of countries trudging on the road of renewable energy revolutions from which Nigeria can learn.

In 2009, by aggressively increasing its reliance on green energy, the United States of America under President Barack Obama had projected…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper