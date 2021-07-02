Nnamdi Kanu: Arrest leaders of herdsmen terrorist, Miyetti Allah unleashing havoc in parts of Nigeria — Benue tribal leaders urge FG







By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue tribal leaders and heads of the three main socio-cultural organizations in the state have urged the federal government to deploy the same strategy that led to the re-arrest of the leader of IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu to the arrest of leaders of Miyetti Allah and Fulani herdsmen terrorist groups allegedly responsible for the wanton killings and sacking of communities in the state and country.

The IPOB leader was arrested and extradited to Nigeria last Sunday after four years in exile.

The leaders of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Worldwide, Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’Igede in a statement Friday in Makurdi signed by their Chairman and President General of MUT, Chief Iorbee Ihagh commended the government but cautioned that justice should be done in the matter for the good of the country.

Part of the statement read, “as we commend the Federal Government for this feat as part of efforts to address insecurity in our great country, we wish to draw the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper