UNIUYO shuts hostels as suspected rival cult groups clash, kill one





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A student of the University Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has been reportedly killed and another shot in a supremacy battle which erupted between two rivals cult groups in the institution.

It was gathered that the incident started on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when a 300 level student in the department of Geography, Faculty of Social Sciences was killed by some suspected cultists.

A source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen on Friday that after the death of the student a reprisal attack was launched by a rival cult group the next day against students of Fine Arts Department which led to one of the students shot and others injured.

“A student from the Department of Geography was killed on Tuesday. But, on Wednesday around 5 pm, we heard some gunshots in the Department of Fine Art and on getting there we discovered that a student was shot.

“He was said to be rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the source…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper