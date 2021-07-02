Why Obiano’s backing Soludo to succeed him – Eze







Soludo names Ibezim as running mate

By Clifford Ndujihe & Vincent Ujumadu

THERE were speculations in some quarters that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State would back a dark horse to emerge as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA instead of Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr James Eze, has picked holes in such speculations saying that with Soludo’s emergence ”Governor Obiano appears to emphasize the point that succession is an important obligation of leadership and that part of a leader’s silent mission should be to find someone with the right orientation and temperament to succeed him.”

He continued: ”Indeed, it says much about Obiano’s personal philosophy that in a country where the tradition for outgoing governors is to handpick spineless and clueless aspirants who they can easily manipulate as successors, governor Obiano had worked very hard to ensure the emergence of an astute professor of economics…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper