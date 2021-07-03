Anambra Guber: Ifeoma Maduka emerges Action Alliance candidate





A lawyer, Barr Doreen Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Anambra State.

The party’s primary election held in Akwa under the supervision of the National Chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Chairman of the party, Hon Omoaje who announced the results, said in a statement made available to the Daily Sun that the party is on the verge of winning the governorship poll in the state.

The AA gubernatorial candidate who is the younger sister of a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Godswin Madukwa said she’s prepared to take over the rein of government in the state.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the PDP governorship aspirant, Dr Madukwa may work for the AA in the next governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper