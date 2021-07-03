Death of Usifo Ataga: Premeditated murder or theft







By Evelyn Usman

She was the cynosure of all eyes last Thursday, at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

The question on every journalist’s lips was what could have brought such a beautiful and innocent-looking young lady to the command.

Alas! She was alleged to be the prime suspect in the murder of Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Michael Usifo Ataga, whose lifeless body was discovered in a serviced apartment on 19 Adewale Oshin street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on June 15, 2021.

The murder of Ataga put policemen on their investigative toes, as there was no trace of his female companion as at the time of Usifo’s body was discovered.

Arrest

After one week, the Police tracked the female companion to 57 Akinwunmi street, Alagomeji, Yaba area of Lagos.

Since then, the pages of national dailies as well the social media world have been awash with news of Chidinma Adaora Ojuwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper