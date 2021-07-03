Exception with Sam: Global  leaders share their stories  







By Henry Ojelu

Of all the inspiring quotes and motivation, there can be nothing as inspiring as the realization that some of the movers and shakers we now see in every industry, are mere mortals. Exceptional with Sam is a live show streamed on Instagram and YouTube where viewers get a feel of their industry idols and icons.

Anchored by Samuel Akinniyi Ajiboyede, Founder and CEO of Zido Freight and Logistics, the show has featured some of the top names in several industries across the globe in the last year since it premiered.

This month of July, the show will be featuring another set of heavyweight leaders across the globe, including Host of Entrepreneur Podcast and US Author, David Meltzer.

Founder of Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola, shared his stories and experiences as a guest on the show recently. Corey Humphrey, Apple’s Technical Sourcing Recruiter has also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper