Imo based lawyer from Anambra, raises alarm over attack on wife, destruction of 3 vehicles







By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An Owerri based lawyer, Barrister Basil Igwike, has raised an alarm over how his wife, Maureen Igwike, was battered and three of his vehicles were damaged in his community, Nkerehi, Orumba South Local government area in Anambra State.

Igwike told newsmen yesterday in Owerri, his experience while calling on the law enforcement agencies to be bold enough and take actions on the matter before them.

The lawyer weaved round the story of his predicament to his opposing the plan to change the name of his community, Nkerechi, to Umuchukwu, by one of their sons Kenneth Maduka.

According to Igwike, while narrating his ordeal he alleged that “There was an assassination attempt on his life in the wee hours of 7th January 2021, by a group of people led by one Kenneth Maduka and following his escape, they pounced on his wife, Dr Maureen Igwike, and assaulted and brutalized her severely and attempted to rape her.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper