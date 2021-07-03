Kanu’s kinsmen to FG: Why haven’t you crushed bandits, terrorists







Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Steve Oko

The kinsmen of the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have said that arresting their son would not in any way bring solutions to the multi-faceted problem of the country.

Just as they also said that killing him would not stop the growing agitation for the restoration of Biafra republic.

The immediate-past President General of Isiama Afaraukwu community, Kanu’s hometown, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, who spoke with SATURDAY VANGUARD in Umuahia, said that the news of Kanu’s re-arrest and repatriation came to them as “a shock”.

He said it was still a puzzle to the community how Kanu who is a British citizen would be arrested and repatriated without following the rule of law.

“ Where and how was he arrested? Was there a legal process? Was he arrested or abducted? These are some of the pertinent questions the Nigeria Government should be ready to answer.”

Chief Ndubueze who is a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper