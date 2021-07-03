Metering: Community leaders decry estimated billing in Ikorodu







Two community leaders in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have condemned continuous estimated electricity billing by officials of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company in the area.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Saturday that most electricity consumers in over 100 Communities in Ikorodu area were not metered and have continued to get outrageous estimated bills.

The Chairman, Ereko Community Development Association under Itaoluwo area, Alhaji Adams Yusuf told NAN that only 10 per cent of the communities, with more than 500 houses, were metered.

He said the metered customers in his area got them through self-help efforts, alleging that they practically had to offer bribes to get the meters.

“Imagine an uncompleted three-bedroom house where only the occupants stay in just one of the rooms to be getting estimated bill of N16,000 and sometimes N23,000 in a month.

“How much of electricity could such a house have consumed to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper