Nnamdi Kanu: What lessons for us?





By Tony Eluemunor

It is a pity that the call for Nigeria’s restructuring (in all ramifications) has given rise to a Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his arrest. I fear we may not learn the right lessons from this sordid episode.

In the preface to his first collection of essays, Morning yet on Creation Day, Chinua Achebe decried the fact that Nigerians have often refused to learn the needed lessons. He said that when many Nigerians were asked about the lessons the Nigerian Civil War taught them, their answers were often “puerile:” war does not pay. Achebe wrote the preface in 1975, five years after that war.

Achebe said that many preferred not to even broach the topic—in a self-defeatist self-censorship. And the real Achebe spirit came to the fore when he said: “I will prefer to be accused of nastiness than join in the national pastime of consigning events of just a few years ago into prehistory.” It was also in that Preface that Achebe said that

Source: Vanguard Newspaper