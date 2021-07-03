OLYMPICS: Mohamed Salah left out of Egypt squad







SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JUNE 19: Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been left out of Egypt’s squad for this summer’s upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Egypt boss Shawky Gharib has long been keen to include Salah in his squad and has repeatedly urged Liverpool to let him go, but the Reds were always hesitant to agree as it would cut into his pre-season at club level.

The problem for Gharib is that because FIFA do not recognise the Olympics as an official tournament, clubs are given the freedom to block their players from turning out at the competition – which is why the squad is largely filled with Under-23 players.

Liverpool were under no obligation to release Salah, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper