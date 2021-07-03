





By Lamidi Bamidele

There is relative calm around Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, most notable for meeting point of protests and rallies in time past as Yoruba Nation agitators refused to show up as at press time.

The anticipated rally organised by embattled activist, Sunday Igboho, was scheduled for July 3rd (Saturday), despite warnings from the Lagos State government and Commissioner of Police.

Recall that Sunday Igboho’s residence was under heavy attack by the Department of State Services, DSS, early hours of Thursday, which led to the death of quite a number of persons.

Sunday Igboho who was declared wanted by the DSS has since gone into hiding.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post PHOTOS: Yoruba Nation agitators absent as police mark Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper