Agencies handling pension matters are doing well- Shekarau





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

CHAIRMAN Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service and a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has said agencies handling pension matters in the country are doing well in recent years.

Shekarau made the assertion in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, while fielding questions from newsmen after a closed-door meeting of National Assembly Committees on Pensions, Committees on Budget and Appropriation with the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

He stressed that the 9th Senate was satisfied with measures being put in place by PTAD to address the plight of pensioners particularly the verification exercise and poor documentation that remains major problem suffered by pensioners.

He noted that his committee initiated the stakeholders meeting to enable them rub minds together on how to adequately address such problems in pension.

His words, “So when you say pensioners in Nigeria have not been faring well, I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper