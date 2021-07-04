Army Chief, Yahaya attends Church Service, says we’ll destroy insurgency with commitment, prayer, determination





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Amry Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army will not relent on the war against insurgency, with determination, prayer and commitment.

The COAS made this statement at the special interdenominational church service at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja on Sunday to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL)

Gen Yahaya, a Muslim Chief of Army Staff who physically graced the reception of Church service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) enjoined the military to always thank God for their successes and they pray for more blessings.

The COAS pointed out that the message he is passing with his presence at the Inter-denominational service is that the military operates as a single unit.

He said, “The military operate only as one unit even though there are Christians and Muslims, the job of the military is not an individual one but of a collective unit, sub-units, sections…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper