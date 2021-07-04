Explosion kills one, injures 2 in Kaduna







An explosion in Kaduna, on Saturday, claimed the life of one person, leaving two others injured.

Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at about 4.30pm in Badarawa area of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Jalige said after the incident the victims were taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment, where one of them died.

Another was treated and discharge, while the third person is still receiving treatment. He said investigations had commenced and its outcome would be made public upon completion of the exercise.

