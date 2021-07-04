Federal Appointments: Urhobo of Warri fault Alex Ideh





…says Urhobos have same with Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko in Delta South

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

URHOBO APC Leaders / members in Delta South, have said that Urhobos of Warri South Local Government Area, have the same political rights accruable to the Ijaws, Isokos and Itsekiris in the Delta South Senatorial District.

This is contained in statement signed by Mr. Benjamin Eboh and Mr. Gabriel Okandeji on behalf of Urhobo APC Leaders / members who are Indigenes of Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms comprising six INEC Electoral Wards in Warri South Local Government Area.

It stated this while reacting to a communique authored by Dr. Alex Ideh wherein he allegedly attempted to subvert the rights of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality in Delta South Senatorial District by making statements that certain federal appointments should only come to persons of the other three ethnic groups of Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko.

The duo in the statement, said: “Our attention has just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper