Kaduna College suspends academic activities indefinitely over students’ protest







The Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, has announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities in the institution.

The suspension order was conveyed in a circular by the college’s Registrar, Mr Marcus Timothy, issued to the school community on Friday in Kaduna.

The circular said the suspension came into effect following the students’ protests over a planned increase in tuition fees that resulted in the loss of two lives.

“Consequent upon the aborted planned students’ demonstration last Monday, June 28, government has advised the management to close the college till further notice.

“To this effect, all academic activities in the college are suspended.

“However, members of staff are expected to report for their normal work and schedules,” the circular said.

