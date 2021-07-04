Kanu, Igboho not Nigeria’s problem, Ozobo, N’Delta activist tells Buhari







By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA- NIGER-DELTA activist, Mr. Austin Ozobo, on Sunday, counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to stop going for easy targets, saying peaceful agitators like the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, and others were not the problem of the country.

Ozobo, who is the national president of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, in a statement, asserted: “Mr. President must stop going for soft targets. Peaceful agitators like Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, and others are not Nigeria’s problem. Our problem is the long pampering of the dreaded Islamic killers, the Boko Haram, ISWAP, herdsmen, Miyetti Allah, banditry, sectional politics, corruption, ethnicity, among others.”

READ ALSO:Enugu State governor’s efforts on entertainment, leisure commendable – Dubem Oguegbu

“I watch with utter dismay the arrest of the peaceful Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper