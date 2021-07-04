Kwara govt pledges war against medical quackery







Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State

The Kwara Government has pledged to rid the state of quacks in the health sector.

Dr Raji Razaq, the state Commissioner for Health, said the present administration of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has warned quacks in the health sector to leave the state.

Razaq said this on the sidelines of the state’s maternal, perinatal death surveillance and response stakeholders meeting on Saturday in Ilorin.

He observed that the last administration registered health facilities without due process to check for quackery.

“Quackery in health sector is prevalent n Kwara North. We will no more condone such mediocrity. We will revisit the licensed facilities and do the needful, so as to raise the standard in the system.

“The state will not take excuses from anybody on issues of quackery,” he warned.

The commissioner appealed to health practitioners to support the government in order to bring sanity in the system.

ALSO…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper