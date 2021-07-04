Nigerian movies, fashion, music taking the world by storm — British actor, David Oyelowo





By Tolulope Abereoje

Multi-award-winning British actor and producer, David Oyetokunbo Oyelowo (OBE) has revealed how thrilled and proud he is about the spate at which the production value and quality of Nigerian art have greatly increased and is taking the world by storm.

According to the proud father of four children, there is currently an explosion of the Nigerian arts and culture, many thanks to the various digital platforms that aid distribution across the planet and it’s a phenomenon he is glad to experience.

Oyelowo, a Nigerian prince from the Awe kingdom, was born in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, to Nigerian parents. His father is from Oyo State, Western Nigeria while his mother is from Edo State, Southern Nigeria. He grew up in Tooting Bec, South London until he was six when his family moved to Lagos, Nigeria, where his father Stephen worked for the national airline and his mother for a railway company. David attended Lagos State Model College, Meiran while…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper