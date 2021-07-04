PANDEF rejects passed PIB







•Says it doesn’t meet expectations

•Insists on restructuring; warns FG on interim mgt at NDDC

•Tells FG on Igboho manhunt: Call security agencies to order

•On Nnamdi Kanu: We want the truth on alleged abduction

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, weekend, knocked the National Assembly over the newly passed Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, saying it did not meet the yearnings of the Niger-Delta people.

The regional group also warned that conflicts may continue in the oil-rich region if host communities were denied their legitimate rights.

PANDEF, at an extraordinary meeting in Abuja, restated its stand on restructuring and cautioned the Federal Government over the abandonment of its 16-point agenda presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, November 1, 2016, in view of recent threats by militants to resume fresh hostilities in the region over unfulfilled promises by government.

READ ALSO:PIB: Host…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper