Proper implementation of constitutional recognition best for Nigerians Living with Disabilities — Equal Rights Group





By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Stakeholders have been urged to increase the zeal with which they are pursuing the attempt to give constitutional recognition to the rights and obligations of people living with disability in Nigeria by ensuring the proper implementation of the clauses so as to cause the disability community to also make tangible contributions to nation building.

The attempt to effect the inclusiveness of Nigerians with disability during the current attempt by the National Assembly to carry out a constitution amendment has also been described as a clear undisputable and verifiable democratic dividend as the race for the achievement had taken decades without any meaningful outcome.

The Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities International Incorporation stated in separate communications with the offices of the Speaker House of Representatives, The American Ambassador to Nigeria and the Secretary Board of Trustees of the The Joint National Association of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper