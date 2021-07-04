Tope Alabi headlines “Moment Of Praise”







Tope Alabi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fans of the popular online weekly praise programme, “Moment of Praise” are in for an exciting time this Sunday as gospel most-sought after singer, Evangelist Tope Alabi is set to headline the event that is currently gaining momentum among the Christian faithful.

As gathered, this week’s event with the theme ‘The Grave Cannot Praise Thee’ will also feature another popular gospel star, Pastor Chigozie Wisdom.

Since the Virtual praise platform was launched by its founder Oluranti Netufo, nothing can be more heartwarming for him as his efforts is being warmly embraced by gospel music lovers.

Speaking about the program earlier in the week , Nefuto said though it was created as an alternative to attending churches during the COVID-19 lockdown, it had gained huge acceptance.

