Toxic advocacy for self-defence







By Adewale Kupoluyi

THE Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd) has continued to face a barrage of criticisms over his suggestion, while reacting to the recent kidnap of students in Kagara, Niger State, that Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits. The minister’s statement can literally be interpreted to be a call on the people to carry firearms and weapons to defend themselves, an official endorsement of self-defence.

No doubt, the weighty proclamation has many implications and could be disturbing to the diplomatic world, foreign investors and government’s drive at tackling insecurity. The right to self-defence is the authority to prevent being a victim of force through the use of a sufficient level of counteracting violence. It is an inherent right to use force in response to an armed attack.

The Nigerian Constitution entrusts the government with the obligation of providing welfare and security for the citizens. This responsibility functions as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper