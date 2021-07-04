When Lagos, EbonyLife hosted Eko Fashion





By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in conjunction with EbonyLife hosted yet another event last Thursday to highlight an area of achievement in the Nigerian creative sector. Tagged “Eko Fashion”, the event showcased emerging talents in the clothing and accessories industry.

Nigerian fashion is fast becoming a global force and its epicentre is Lagos, the home of the nation’s leading fashion designers, most popular boutiques and best clothing brands. More than three hundred talented designers applied to participate in the Eko Fashion show and eleven were selected to grace the runway at Victoria Hall, EbonyLife Place.

The Hon. Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said it’s important to support the local industry. “Lagos State generates billions of naira annually for the clothing and accessories industry, for brands at home and abroad. By promoting our local designers, we believe that Lagosians will begin to spend more of this money on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper