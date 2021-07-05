26-year-old woman bags 20 months imprisonment for trafficking





A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old woman, Teniola Idowu, to 20 months imprisonment for trafficking hard drugs.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Idowu with trafficking.

Delivering judgment, Justice Patricia Ajoku, said that she sentenced Idowu based on the evidence before her.

Ajoku warned that the convict would be subjected to maximum life imprisonment if she went back to any form of crime in future.

“It is my hope that the convict is truly remorseful of her action as she has demonstrated now.

“However, to serve as a warning to others still in the crime, Idowu is sentenced to five months in prison for each of the four offence.

“Sentencing shall run concurrently. The exhibits found in possession of the convict shall be destroyed by the NDLEA,” the judge held.

The defence counsel, Mr Musbau Olapade had prayed the court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper