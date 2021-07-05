4 ESN members arrested for allegedly planning to plant explosives in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Four suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday were paraded while planning to plant explosives in a military checkpoint along Owerri/Orlu road in Imo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Yaro said that they were apprehended after they said ESN members engaged the security forces in a gun battle and in the process, they fell to the superior power of the police force.

Explaining further on how they were arrested, the Commissioner of police said: “On 4th July 2021, some members of the prescribed ESN/IPOB Organisation, were arrested by security agencies in the state. They were arrested in a futile bid to lunch improvised explosives on the Military checkpoint along Owerri Orlu Road.

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers were however engaged in a gun duel by the joint Security agencies which led to the arrest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper