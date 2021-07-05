BASKETBALL: OBN Academy sends 3 to US on scholarship







By Jacob Ajom

Three budding basketball stars, Nwokemodo Prince Iwuno, Ngonadi Chinemerem Daniel and Obineme David Obinna have bagged scholarships to study and play the game in the United States of America courtesy Organized Basketball Network (OBN).

According to founder and CEO of OBN Academy, Obinna Okezie, a former NBA star and an entrepreneur, the students would be schooling at Mount Zion Christian Academy, North Carolina, USA.

The scholarship awards varied from player to player. Ngonadi Chinemerem Daniel earned a 2-year scholarship at a value of $12,000 per annum.The second awardee, Obineme David Obinna bagged a 3-year scholarship at $12,000 per annum, while Nwokemodo Prince Iwuno, who is the youngest of them earned 4 years scholarship at $12,000 per annum.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony which was held at the OBN International School and Basketball Academy, Ajah on Saturday,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper