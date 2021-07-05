Enugu govt flags off rural market empowerment initiative





The Enugu State government has flagged off a rural market empowerment initiative tagged “SHOP LOCALLY “

According to Barrister Henry Nnanna Okeke, Special Adviser on Safety to the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the initiative is to encourage direct contribution to the local community.

Barrister Okeke stressed that “Your money is going straight into your village, town, suburb or city – helping it to thrive.

“Otherwise, you will most probably be supporting a giant chain or conglomerate, meaning your local businesses will suffer.”

The flag-off took place on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at Eke IHE Market, Awgu Local government.

The Special Adviser explained that other local markets will follow suit as the aim is to ensure full community initiative to alleviate poverty and hunger in Enugu State.

“This is a Clarion Call for all stakeholders to Shop Local as a way of growing the local economy and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper