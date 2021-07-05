FCT communities decry barricade of bypass road by NSCDC headquarters







Some residents of communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are complaining of the barricade of a bypass by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three communities namely: Nuwalegye, Zamani, and Wukara all used the bypass, which was close to the NSCDC headquarters fence as a shorter route to the villages.

Some of the residents told NAN that the barricade of the bypass, which leads to their communities from the airport expressway was worrisome.

Mr Jibrin Umar, a resident of Nuwalegye community, said they had been subjected to untold hardship of taking a longer route from the airport expressway as commercial motorcycle operators use the advantage to charge higher.

“It is sad that we can no longer use the short route to get home, this makes us get to our homes late because we have to get close to the airport before we can get access to our communities.

“The motorcycle operators are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper