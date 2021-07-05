IPOB wash hands off news claiming wike, Uba are complicit in its leader’s abduction







By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed as fake news, the alleged report that it linked Governor Nyeson Wike, of Rivers State and Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who is representing Anambra South senatorial zone, in the Senate with the abduction of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A late Monday evening statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “We never linked Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Governor Nyesom Wike with the abduction of our leader, disregard the fake news, IPOB”, described the alleged the claim in some quarters as malicious and unfounded news being peddled by agents of confusion.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “The attention of global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the false and malicious press statement and audio being circulated, and purported to have been issued by our Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper