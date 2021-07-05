NDLEA arrests mother of 3 with 100 cocaine wraps





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazil- based Nigerian with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Mr Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, Mrs Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, a mother of three, was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha.

He said upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private part were extracted, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag.

According to him, during interrogation, Mrs Ogbonna who is a mother of three children, all resident in Brazil, claimed she lost her husband three years ago.

“She confessed she decided to traffick the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper