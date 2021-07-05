Nigerian Army Day: Over 2000 people get free medical screening, treatment in Lagos







By Esther Onyegbula

No fewer than 2000 residents of the Ilaje Ajah community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State benefited from the Nigerian Army free medical outreach weekend, as part of activities to mark the annual Nigerian Army day.

Free medical services such as malaria tests, high blood pressure and sugar level screening, including diabetes and eye tests were conducted by Military doctors, at mobile hospitals constructed for that purpose.

Thereafter, appropriate drugs were administered while reading glasses were given to those with eye-related problems. However, those whose eye problems were beyond reading glasses were referred to Military and specialist hospitals.

Speaking while flagging off of the medical outreach, General Officer Commanding, GOC 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, said the medical outreach was aimed among other objectives, to interact and impact the community.

The gesture, which he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper