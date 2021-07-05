Oil Market: Price of Brent hits $77.16 per barrel as OPEC, Non-OPEC ministers postpone talks





By Udeme Akpan

The price of Brent, Monday, rose to $77.16 from $76.10 per barrel, in the international market, following the indefinite postponement of the much-expected meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and non-OPEC ministers, earlier planned to take decisions, capable of achieving stability in the global market.

In an email to Vanguard, yesterday, OPEC, stated: “Upon consultations with HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and HE Alexander Valentinovich Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman and Co-chairman of the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), the reconvened 18th ONOMM has been called off.”

It added: “The date of the next meeting will be decided in due course and we will inform you accordingly. On behalf of the Chairman and Co-chairman, we regret any inconvenience caused.”

However, an authoritative oil market source, who pleaded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper