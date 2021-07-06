A Decade of Gas: Imposing VAT on LPG will scuttle development — OGSPAN







By Udeme Akpan

The Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria, OGSPAN, has urged the Federal Government not to impose the Value Added Tax, VAT, on Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG.

According to OGSPAN, the planned imposition of VAT on LPG would stifle, demand, utilisation, investment and growth of the sector in the country.

In an interview with Vanguard, Monday, National President of the association, Colman Obasi, said: “As a stakeholder in the sector, we were delighted when the Federal Government previously excluded operators in the LPG sector from paying the VAT.

“We were even more delighted when it declared January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2030, as ‘The Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria’, with emphasis on LPG.

“Specifically, the official launch of The Decade of Gas was declared by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 29, 2021, also recognised 2021 as ‘Year of Gas’.

“However, having taken these steps, we were shocked to learn that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper