Akwa Ibom school sets to reopen after 33 years of closure





By Harris Emanuel

Plans have been concluded to reopen Samuel Bill Secondary School, Abak in Akwa Ibom State for academic exercise 33 years after it was shut down as a result of students’ unrest.

President of the Alumni Association, Mr. Churchill Udoh, who disclosed this, said the school would throw its gate open again during the next academic session beginning from September 2021.

The Qua Iboe Church-owned school was shut down in 1989 after students’ demonstration and since then its doors have remained under keys and locks

Speaking at the 12th annual alumni reunion at the weekend, Udoh recounted that the school operated for only ten years from 1979, before the sad incident, explaining that due to the quality of learning they received, many graduates of the school are today in various leadership positions in government, business, professional practice and church administration.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper