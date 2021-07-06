Letshego launches digital platform to celebrate the spirit of Africa







By Moses Nosike

Letshego Group, a leading retail finance organisation in Africa, launched its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign through its digital financial technology platform. This, according to the company, is an enabler to deepen financial inclusion across African. From spoken word poetry to dance, our myriad of cultures and languages, cuisines and passions, we are Africans building a better Africa and such is Letshego’s expressive view on Africa.

Letshego Group has its footprint in 11 African markets with a-22-year history of improving lives through inclusive financial solutions in Africa.

READ ALSO:Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid rulers

According to the Group, Letshego has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the ‘LetsGo digital’ will be rolled out. Through LetsGo, Nigerians have the power to be and the power to do, beginning with Government employees and civil servants under the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper