Man docked over alleged assault of Police officer

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A 28-year-old man Paul Ayajove, who allegedly assaulted a Police Officer, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting in Tinubu.

The defendant who addresses was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Mrs, Nse Okpoyo, told the court that the defendant conspired with others who are at large to commit the alleged offences.

Okpoyo said that the incident took place on July 1, 2021, at about 1 pm, at Eif Bus Stop Epe, Expressway, Lekki phase 1.

She said that the defendant seriously, assaulted one Inspector Akintola Tosin, attached to Maroko Police Station, while he was performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said, ” Paul Ayajove, stole from Tosin, by disposing him of his bag, containing, one Infinix phone valued N55,000, First Bank ATM card, cash sum of N30,000, and keys.”

“The total value of all the items that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper